Eagle 97.7 is taking the plunge…and we’re asking you to join us!

On Sunday February 5th at Rehoboth Beach, join the thousands of people that show their support for Special Olympics Delaware and make the plunge! If you’ve never done it before, 2017 is the year to cross it off your list! We promise that the energy of the crowd and the warm feeling from making a difference right in your own community will keep you toasty as you run into the Atlantic Ocean. If you have done it before, you know what we’re talking about! We are looking forward to supporting the 4,000 Special Olympic athletes in Delaware and taking the plunge with you!

There are two ways to be a part of the Eagle 97.7 Snowlympians:

1. Click the polar bear to donate to the Eagle 97.7 Snowlympians now!

2. Join our team!

Select “Join A Team” underneath Register Today and enter in Eagle 97.7 Snowlympians!